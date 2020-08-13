iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Sold by WBH Advisory Inc.

WBH Advisory Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 735 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. WBH Advisory Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AdvicePeriod LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. AdvicePeriod LLC now owns 85,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,478,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 72,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,457,000 after buying an additional 32,185 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,867,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 55,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,961,000 after buying an additional 9,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lafayette Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $203,000.

Shares of IVV stock traded down $0.99 on Thursday, reaching $337.81. 81,864 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,627,332. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $321.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.57. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $220.28 and a 1-year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

