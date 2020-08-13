iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Sold by First Hawaiian Bank

First Hawaiian Bank lowered its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 7.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,363 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,821,000 after acquiring an additional 6,868,082 shares during the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.2% during the first quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 2,924,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,989,000 after acquiring an additional 170,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 33.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,376,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $280,269,000 after acquiring an additional 602,378 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.0% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,610,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $198,111,000 after acquiring an additional 332,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 142.6% during the first quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 1,213,165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $143,056,000 after acquiring an additional 713,100 shares during the last quarter.

TIP traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $125.48. 49,272 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,273,192. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $124.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.08. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $107.37 and a 1-year high of $126.88.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

