ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) Stock Holdings Lifted by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT) by 3.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 75,899 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,299 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ITT were worth $4,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ITT by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in ITT by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 196,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after buying an additional 25,900 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Kanawha Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in ITT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $253,000. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in ITT by 419.2% during the 2nd quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,166 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,713,000 after buying an additional 23,548 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

Get ITT alerts:

Shares of ITT traded down $0.85 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $62.45. The stock had a trading volume of 5,912 shares, compared to its average volume of 760,847. ITT Inc has a fifty-two week low of $35.41 and a fifty-two week high of $75.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.39. The firm has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.57.

ITT (NYSE:ITT) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The conglomerate reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.21. ITT had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $514.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.49 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ITT Inc will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ITT shares. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of ITT in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective on shares of ITT in a research note on Friday, July 31st. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of ITT from $84.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.13.

In other ITT news, Director Orlando D. Ashford sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.09, for a total value of $252,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,153,095.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Farrokh Batliwala sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

ITT Profile

ITT Inc manufactures and sells engineered critical components and customized technology solutions for the energy, transportation, and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect & Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures braking pads, shims, shock absorbers, and energy absorption components; and sealing technologies primarily for the transportation industry, including passenger cars, light- and heavy-duty commercial and military vehicles, buses, and rail.

Featured Article: How does quantitative easing work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ITT Inc (NYSE:ITT).

Receive News & Ratings for ITT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ITT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.