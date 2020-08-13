J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) Shares Sold by Cambridge Trust Co.

Cambridge Trust Co. trimmed its stake in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT) by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,394 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co.’s holdings in J B Hunt Transport Services were worth $581,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.4% in the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,477 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 3,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,088 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J B Hunt Transport Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,084,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get J B Hunt Transport Services alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on JBHT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $103.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Stephens boosted their target price on shares of J B Hunt Transport Services from $132.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Sixteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. J B Hunt Transport Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.84.

Shares of NASDAQ JBHT traded down $0.80 during trading on Thursday, hitting $136.51. The stock had a trading volume of 11,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 899,403. J B Hunt Transport Services Inc has a 12 month low of $75.29 and a 12 month high of $141.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $127.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $109.71.

J B Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 16th. The transportation company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.31. J B Hunt Transport Services had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 22.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.37 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that J B Hunt Transport Services Inc will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 6th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.79%. J B Hunt Transport Services’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

In related news, EVP Darren P. Field sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $151,558.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,053 shares in the company, valued at $696,202.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bradley W. Hicks sold 2,523 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.14, for a total transaction of $346,004.22. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,177,371.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 151,957 shares of company stock valued at $20,312,057. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

J B Hunt Transport Services Profile

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates in four segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truckload (JBT).

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JBHT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for J B Hunt Transport Services Inc (NASDAQ:JBHT).

Receive News & Ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J B Hunt Transport Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.