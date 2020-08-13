J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Sell

BidaskClub upgraded shares of J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CL King upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine upgraded J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a hold rating and issued a $137.00 price target on shares of J & J Snack Foods in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded J & J Snack Foods from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. J & J Snack Foods has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $162.00.

NASDAQ:JJSF traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $131.35. 4,098 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 127,328. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $105.67 and a 12-month high of $196.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.02 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $136.75.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.29). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $214.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.07 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Gerard Garfield Law sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.47, for a total transaction of $1,274,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,402,424.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 35.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 511,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,886,000 after purchasing an additional 133,104 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 943,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,891,000 after acquiring an additional 124,286 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 73.5% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 239,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,921,000 after acquiring an additional 101,215 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 47.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 263,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,458,000 after acquiring an additional 84,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in J & J Snack Foods by 176.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 86,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,516,000 after acquiring an additional 55,428 shares in the last quarter. 74.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

