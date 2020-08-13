J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) is Reik & CO. LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Reik & CO. LLC trimmed its stake in J M Smucker Co (NYSE:SJM) by 2.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 70,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. J M Smucker comprises 2.0% of Reik & CO. LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Reik & CO. LLC owned about 0.06% of J M Smucker worth $7,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 781.3% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in J M Smucker in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in J M Smucker by 153.8% in the first quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in J M Smucker during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its position in J M Smucker by 89.1% during the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SJM. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of J M Smucker in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of J M Smucker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of J M Smucker from $108.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of J M Smucker from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of J M Smucker from $110.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $113.00.

Shares of NYSE:SJM traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $114.66. The company had a trading volume of 20,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,057,722. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $107.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.76, a PEG ratio of 6.26 and a beta of 0.13. J M Smucker Co has a one year low of $91.88 and a one year high of $125.62.

J M Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. J M Smucker had a net margin of 9.99% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that J M Smucker Co will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 14th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This is a positive change from J M Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. J M Smucker’s payout ratio is 40.18%.

In other J M Smucker news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 133,779 shares in the company, valued at $14,715,690. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Mark R. Belgya sold 7,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.74, for a total transaction of $848,933.18. Following the sale, the insider now owns 43,604 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,741,498.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,807 shares of company stock valued at $1,178,933. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes the domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin Donuts, and Cafe Bustelo branded coffee.

