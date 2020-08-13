J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) updated its FY 2020
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.17-7.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.J2 Global also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.17-7.41 EPS.
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of J2 Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.50.
Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $69.03 on Thursday. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average of $75.89.
J2 Global Company Profile
j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.
