J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) Releases FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 7.17-7.41 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $6.87. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.38-1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.39 billion.J2 Global also updated its FY20 guidance to $7.17-7.41 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti lowered their price target on shares of J2 Global from $108.00 to $104.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of J2 Global from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of J2 Global from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of J2 Global from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of J2 Global from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $101.50.

Shares of NASDAQ JCOM opened at $69.03 on Thursday. J2 Global has a 12-month low of $53.24 and a 12-month high of $104.57. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of 19.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.15 and a 200 day moving average of $75.89.

J2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The technology company reported $1.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.25. J2 Global had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $331.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $315.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 EPS. J2 Global’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that J2 Global will post 6.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J2 Global Company Profile

j2 Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides Internet services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fax and Email Marketing; Voice, Backup, and Security; and Digital Media. The company offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

