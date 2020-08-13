Jack in the Box (JACK) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ: JACK) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

8/10/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $71.00 to $89.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/8/2020 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

8/7/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $55.00 to $64.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/7/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $70.00 to $80.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Co from $95.00 to $100.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from $89.00 to $100.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/6/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $83.00 to $95.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/29/2020 – Jack in the Box was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

7/20/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $66.00 to $70.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

7/15/2020 – Jack in the Box was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating.

7/9/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $80.00 to $95.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/2/2020 – Jack in the Box was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating.

6/25/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $84.00 to $90.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

6/18/2020 – Jack in the Box had its price target raised by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $70.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ JACK traded up $0.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $79.09. 19,514 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 795,450. Jack in the Box Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $16.81 and a fifty-two week high of $93.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.43, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.37.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 5th. The restaurant operator reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.36. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $242.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.63 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%.

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. purchased 700 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $67.00 per share, for a total transaction of $46,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 5,381 shares in the company, valued at $360,527. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lance F. Tucker sold 2,198 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $181,994.40. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,543,450.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,778,000. Athanor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at about $389,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,212,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 417.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,497 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 2,821 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Jack in the Box by 375.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 701,623 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $51,983,000 after acquiring an additional 553,959 shares in the last quarter.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of March 19, 2019, it operated and franchised approximately 2,200 Jack in the Box restaurants in 21 states and Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

