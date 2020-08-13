James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) Downgraded to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of James Hardie Industries in a research note on Monday, June 8th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of James Hardie Industries from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of James Hardie Industries from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. James Hardie Industries presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.50.

JHX traded down $0.47 on Wednesday, hitting $22.31. The company had a trading volume of 242 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,867. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a PE ratio of 42.37 and a beta of 1.27. James Hardie Industries has a 12-month low of $8.98 and a 12-month high of $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.17.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The construction company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 31.85% and a net margin of 9.26%. On average, analysts anticipate that James Hardie Industries will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 21.2% during the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,561,723 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,709,000 after acquiring an additional 273,181 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 45.2% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 544,503 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,523,000 after acquiring an additional 169,567 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 4,594.5% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,610 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 62,255 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 64.7% during the second quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 40,359 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 2.3% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 40,006 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $479,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells fiber cement siding and backer board products. It operates through North America Fiber Cement, International Fiber Cement, Other Businesses, and Research and Development segments. The company offers fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products, fiberglass windows, and related accessories products; fiber cement building materials for a range of applications, including external siding, internal walls, floors, ceilings, soffits, trim, fencing, decking, and facades; floor underlayments; planks, which are used in external siding; flat panels for internal and external wall linings; gypsum fiber boards; and cement-bonded boards.

