Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) Trading Down 0.1%

Janel Corp (OTCMKTS:JANL)’s stock price traded down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $8.49 and last traded at $8.49, 200 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 51% from the average session volume of 411 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.36 and its 200 day moving average is $7.78.

Janel (OTCMKTS:JANL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.29) EPS for the quarter. Janel had a negative return on equity of 7.91% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. The business had revenue of $19.12 million during the quarter.

Janel Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company's freight forwarding services include arrangement of freight forwarding by air, ocean, and ground; warehousing; destination handling; and distribution and other logistics management services. Its customs brokerage services comprise clearance of shipments through government customs regimes, such as preparing required documentation; calculating and providing for payment of duties; and other services on behalf of customers, as well as arranging required inspections and final delivery.

