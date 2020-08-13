Jerash Holdings (US) Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.
Jerash Holdings (US) has a dividend payout ratio of 74.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jerash Holdings (US) to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.
JRSH opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.90.
Several research analysts recently issued reports on JRSH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.
About Jerash Holdings (US)
Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.
