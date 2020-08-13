Jerash Holdings (US) Inc to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.05 (NASDAQ:JRSH)

Jerash Holdings (US) Inc (NASDAQ:JRSH) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, August 5th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share on Monday, August 24th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

Jerash Holdings (US) has a dividend payout ratio of 74.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Jerash Holdings (US) to earn $0.63 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.7%.

JRSH opened at $4.50 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $4.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 million, a P/E ratio of 7.89 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 5.44 and a quick ratio of 3.35. Jerash Holdings has a one year low of $3.60 and a one year high of $7.90.

Jerash Holdings (US) (NASDAQ:JRSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $14.44 million for the quarter. Jerash Holdings (US) had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 11.97%. On average, analysts expect that Jerash Holdings will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on JRSH shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Jerash Holdings (US) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 3rd.

Jerash Holdings (US), Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and exports customized and ready-made sports and outerwear. The company offers jackets, polo shirts, crew neck shirts, pants, and shorts made from knitted fabric. It serves various brand-name retailers in the United States, Jordan, and internationally.

