JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 2,879 Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies Inc (NYSE:BHC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 2,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 312,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,704,000 after buying an additional 39,276 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 123.0% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 202,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after buying an additional 111,654 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 441,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,117,000 after buying an additional 52,730 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 647.3% during the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies during the first quarter worth $611,000. 68.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

BHC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. SunTrust Banks reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $35.00 to $27.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. ValuEngine cut shares of Bausch Health Companies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.65.

In related news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 948,353 shares of Bausch Health Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $19.24 per share, with a total value of $18,246,311.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BHC traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.18. 217,129 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,131,616. Bausch Health Companies Inc has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $31.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of -3.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.61, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.49.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.20). Bausch Health Companies had a negative net margin of 25.19% and a positive return on equity of 104.13%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bausch Health Companies Inc will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Bausch Health Companies

Bausch Health Companies Inc develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through four segments: Bausch + Lomb/International, Salix, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

Recommended Story: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.