JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 8,519 FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II (NASDAQ:FSKR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FSKR. Mountain Capital Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $470,000. FC Advisory LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $423,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $406,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in FS KKR Capital Corp. II during the second quarter valued at $1,399,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II in the second quarter worth $258,000.

Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. II stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.10. The company had a trading volume of 26,938 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,073,783. FS KKR Capital Corp. II has a one year low of $11.64 and a one year high of $15.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 15th.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday, July 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on FS KKR Capital Corp. II from $13.00 to $14.75 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Compass Point assumed coverage on FS KKR Capital Corp. II in a report on Monday, June 29th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

