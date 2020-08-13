JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 2,809 Shares of Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) by 61.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,809 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Co were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hennessy Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 40.6% during the 1st quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 163,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,684,000 after purchasing an additional 47,100 shares during the last quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Moon Capital Management LLC now owns 99,153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,846,000 after purchasing an additional 16,670 shares during the last quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. CenturyLink Investment Management Co now owns 46,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR lifted its holdings in Wells Fargo & Co by 18.3% during the 1st quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 108,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 16,725 shares during the last quarter. 72.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Wells Fargo & Co in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Wells Fargo & Co from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Wells Fargo & Co to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Atlantic Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Wells Fargo & Co from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.31.

WFC traded down $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.89. 1,063,558 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,179,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $25.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.33. The company has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 67.66 and a beta of 1.11. Wells Fargo & Co has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $54.75.

Wells Fargo & Co (NYSE:WFC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.50). The business had revenue of $17.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Co had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 4.33%. The business’s revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Co will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 9.13%.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides retail, commercial, and corporate banking services to individuals, businesses, and institutions. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management. The company also engages in the wholesale banking, mortgage banking, consumer finance, equipment leasing, agricultural finance, commercial finance, securities brokerage and investment banking, computer and data processing, trust, investment advisory, mortgage-backed securities, and venture capital investment services.

