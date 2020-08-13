JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,669 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $68,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cpwm LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 31,344 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,656 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,985 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 61.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 689 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Plc Glaxosmithkline acquired 361,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $6,499,998.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GSK. ValuEngine downgraded shares of GlaxoSmithKline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

GlaxoSmithKline stock traded down $0.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $41.25. The stock had a trading volume of 193,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,973,094. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.88 and its 200 day moving average is $41.15. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a one year low of $31.43 and a one year high of $48.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.01). GlaxoSmithKline had a net margin of 19.03% and a return on equity of 31.21%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.60 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.4914 per share. This represents a $1.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 13th. This is an increase from GlaxoSmithKline’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is 58.99%.

GlaxoSmithKline plc engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company offers pharmaceutical products comprising medicines in the therapeutic areas, such as respiratory, anti-virals, central nervous system, cardiovascular and urogenital, metabolic, anti-bacterials, dermatology, rare diseases, immuno-inflammation, and HIV, as well as vaccines.

