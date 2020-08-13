JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $232,000 Holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,060 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CWI. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 26.0% during the 1st quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 23,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 4,909 shares in the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 259,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after purchasing an additional 15,026 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,001,000 after purchasing an additional 59,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $189,000.

Shares of CWI stock traded down $0.15 on Thursday, reaching $24.46. 3,845 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 500,754. The company has a 50-day moving average of $23.55 and a 200-day moving average of $22.41. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a one year low of $17.05 and a one year high of $26.22.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

