JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $76,000 Holdings in ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ (NYSEARCA:PSQ) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Short QQQ were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in ProShares Short QQQ by 18.1% during the 1st quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 64,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,650,000 after acquiring an additional 9,934 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Sicart Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $983,000. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short QQQ by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 27,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 2,285 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PSQ traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.15. The stock had a trading volume of 301,608 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,489,377. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.75. ProShares Short QQQ has a 52 week low of $16.99 and a 52 week high of $29.70.

ProShares Short QQQ is focused on daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. The Fund takes positions in financial instruments (including derivatives) that in combination should have similar daily return characteristics as the inverse of the NASDAQ-100 Index.

