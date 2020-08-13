JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $53,000 in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FAZ. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 2,286.2% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 23,743 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $902,000 after purchasing an additional 22,748 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 142,857.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 10,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $238,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000.

NYSEARCA:FAZ traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $14.23. 100,933 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,189,224. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a 12-month low of $13.33 and a 12-month high of $77.64. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.00.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

