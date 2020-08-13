JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $207,000 Investment in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III (NYSE:PMX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 18,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Gill Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pimco Municipal Income Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,414,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 442,981 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,090,000 after buying an additional 105,055 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 34.0% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 416,222 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,782,000 after buying an additional 105,619 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 233,488 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,480,000 after buying an additional 29,637 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Pimco Municipal Income Fund III during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,176,000.

PMX stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.87. 474 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 97,256. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.52 and its 200 day moving average is $11.33. Pimco Municipal Income Fund III has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $12.96.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.046 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 12th.

Pimco Municipal Income Fund III Profile

PIMCO Municipal Income Fund III is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in in municipal bonds that pay interest that is exempt from federal income tax.

