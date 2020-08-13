JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF (NASDAQ:SKYY) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SKYY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 256.1% during the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 107.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000.

Shares of First Trust Cloud Computing ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.79. 47,628 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,985. First Trust Cloud Computing ETF has a twelve month low of $45.00 and a twelve month high of $79.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $65.93.

