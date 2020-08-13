JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $48,000 Investment in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (NYSEARCA:TBT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TBT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at about $150,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 2nd quarter valued at about $159,000. Brave Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at about $164,000. Finally, Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury during the 1st quarter valued at about $166,000.

Get ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury alerts:

Shares of TBT traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.77. 126,023 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,163,187. ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury has a 52 week low of $14.28 and a 52 week high of $27.32. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $15.25 and a 200-day moving average of $17.39.

ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury (the Fund), formerly ProShares UltraShort Lehman 20+ Year Treasury, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the Barclays Capital 20+ Year U.S. Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, the United States Treasury securities that have a remaining maturity greater than 20 years, are non-convertible, are denominated in United States dollars, are rated investment grade (at least Baa3 by Moody’s Investors Service or BBB- by Standard & Poor’s (S&P)), are fixed rate, and have more than $250 million par outstanding.

Featured Article: What is dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraShort 20+ Year Treasury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.