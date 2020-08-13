JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 396 Shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of American Electric Power Company Inc (NYSE:AEP) by 40.4% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,376 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in American Electric Power in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its stake in American Electric Power by 278.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 378 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 75.6% during the 2nd quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. Finally, Balentine LLC bought a new position in shares of American Electric Power during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on American Electric Power in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Electric Power from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded American Electric Power from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $103.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Bank of America downgraded American Electric Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded American Electric Power from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $96.17.

NYSE AEP traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $83.59. The company had a trading volume of 43,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,385,663. The company has a market capitalization of $42.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $84.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $86.74. American Electric Power Company Inc has a twelve month low of $65.14 and a twelve month high of $104.97.

American Electric Power (NYSE:AEP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 12.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company Inc will post 4.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.04%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. The company generates electricity using coal and lignite, natural gas, nuclear, hydroelectric, solar, wind, and other energy sources.

