JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the first quarter worth about $160,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the first quarter worth about $262,000.

DOG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.03. 45,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,132. ProShares Short Dow30 has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $71.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06.

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

