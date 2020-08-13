JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

Posted by on Aug 13th, 2020

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in ProShares Short Dow30 by 10,700.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the first quarter worth about $160,000. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the first quarter worth about $200,000. Finally, FormulaFolio Investments LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short Dow30 during the first quarter worth about $262,000.

DOG traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.03. 45,556 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,132. ProShares Short Dow30 has a one year low of $43.57 and a one year high of $71.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.06.

About ProShares Short Dow30

ProShares Short Dow30 (the Fund), formerly Short Dow30 ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse daily performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA). The DJIA is a price-weighted index maintained by editors of The Wall Street Journal. The DJIA includes 30 large-cap, blue-chip United States stocks, excluding utility and transportation companies.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ProShares Short Dow30 (NYSEARCA:DOG)

