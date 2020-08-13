JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Raises Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 779 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Spence Asset Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 26.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 33 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 35.5% in the 1st quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 42 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Finally, Watson Rebecca bought a new position in Alphabet in the 2nd quarter valued at $60,000. Institutional investors own 34.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOOGL. Monness Crespi & Hardt lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,420.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 31st. Nomura Instinet boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $1,680.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,800.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,340.00 to $1,505.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,575.00 to $1,725.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,662.16.

Shares of GOOGL stock traded up $7.32 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,514.56. 53,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,196,840. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,488.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,377.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.40. Alphabet Inc has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $1,587.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1,025.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The information services provider reported $10.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $8.43 by $1.70. Alphabet had a net margin of 18.99% and a return on equity of 15.62%. The firm had revenue of $31.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.58 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 44.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides online advertising services in the United States and internationally. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes principal Internet products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Commerce, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure and newer efforts, including Virtual Reality.

