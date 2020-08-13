JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,181 Shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 28.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,947 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,181 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HBAN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at $1,867,000. Dowling & Yahnke LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 154,390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,267,000 after purchasing an additional 16,997 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 165,607 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 3,215.3% in the 1st quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 497,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,083,000 after purchasing an additional 482,300 shares in the last quarter. 73.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:HBAN traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $9.77. 212,993 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,328,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.94, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.51. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52 week low of $6.82 and a 52 week high of $15.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 16.27% and a return on equity of 8.35%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.14%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura restated a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research report on Sunday, April 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $10.50 to $11.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.04.

In other Huntington Bancshares news, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 46,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.10, for a total value of $425,206.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 532,943 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,849,781.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

