JFS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 519 Shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

JFS Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 37.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 861 shares of the company’s stock after selling 519 shares during the quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $44,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 15,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. AMF Pensionsforsakring AB now owns 33,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after purchasing an additional 5,520 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Corp IN increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 19,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $970,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares in the last quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co. now owns 24,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC increased its holdings in Mondelez International by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 220,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

In other Mondelez International news, Director Peter W. May sold 482,778 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.61, for a total value of $26,847,284.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,727 shares in the company, valued at $707,748.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter W. May sold 1,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.93, for a total value of $55,930,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,876,741 shares of company stock worth $160,211,881. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $55.97. 210,780 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,697,287. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.84. The firm has a market cap of $79.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Mondelez International Inc has a 1-year low of $41.19 and a 1-year high of $59.96.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.92 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.02% and a net margin of 13.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $0.315 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub cut Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $52.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.24.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

Featured Story: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.