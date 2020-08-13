Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA) Stock Price Down 17.1%

Jumia Technologies AG – (NYSE:JMIA)’s share price dropped 17.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $16.01 and last traded at $16.37, approximately 13,019,307 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 181% from the average daily volume of 4,626,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.75.

JMIA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jumia Technologies from $4.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Jumia Technologies from $3.60 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Jumia Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.08.

Get Jumia Technologies alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -4.23 and a beta of 4.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jumia Technologies by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Accredited Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Sicart Associates LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jumia Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. 23.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jumia Technologies (NYSE:JMIA)

Jumia Technologies AG operates an e-commerce platform in Africa. The company's platform consists of marketplace, which connects sellers with consumers; logistics service that enables the shipment and delivery of packages from sellers to consumers; and payment service, which facilitates transactions to participants active on the company's platform in selected markets.

Featured Article: Cash Flow Analysis in Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Jumia Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jumia Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.