JUST Stablecoin (USDJ) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

JUST Stablecoin (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. JUST Stablecoin has a total market capitalization of $4.23 million and approximately $286,928.00 worth of JUST Stablecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, JUST Stablecoin has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar. One JUST Stablecoin token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00010264 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00008832 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.21 or 0.00157804 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $206.32 or 0.01788126 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00187392 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000871 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000201 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00126729 BTC.

About JUST Stablecoin

JUST Stablecoin’s total supply is 4,227,158 tokens. The official website for JUST Stablecoin is just.network

JUST Stablecoin Token Trading

JUST Stablecoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUST Stablecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade JUST Stablecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JUST Stablecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

