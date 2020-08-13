Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $10.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of therapeutics through its nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles technology. The Company designs proprietary drug delivery technology to penetrate mucosal tissue such as the eyes, lungs, gastrointestinal tracts and the female reproductive systems. Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Waltham, United States. “

Get Kala Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on KALA. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, May 29th. They set an outperform rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and set a $17.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Wedbush restated a buy rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.71.

Shares of KALA stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $8.96. 25,238 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,158,164. Kala Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $3.24 and a 12 month high of $14.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 11.87 and a current ratio of 12.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $513.92 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.24.

Kala Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KALA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42). Kala Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,993.41% and a negative return on equity of 126.58%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kala Pharmaceuticals will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Kala Pharmaceuticals by 139.7% in the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,874,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,588,000 after purchasing an additional 6,337,135 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 56.7% during the 1st quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 5,402,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,490,000 after buying an additional 1,954,890 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,956,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,581,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,906,000 after buying an additional 158,283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vivo Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kala Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at about $6,917,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

Kala Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Kala Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies using its proprietary nanoparticle-based Mucus Penetrating Particles (MPP) technology for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's lead product candidate is KPI-121 0.25% which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of temporary relief of the signs and symptoms of dry eye disease; INVELTYS which has completed two Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of inflammation and pain following ocular surgery; and KPI-285, a MPP receptor tyrosine kinase inhibitor program, which is in preclinical studies for the treatment of retinal diseases.

Further Reading: Net Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kala Pharmaceuticals (KALA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kala Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.