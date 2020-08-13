Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on KLDO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kaleido Biosciences from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Kaleido Biosciences from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Kaleido Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $7.25.

NASDAQ:KLDO traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 159,129. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.73. Kaleido Biosciences has a 1 year low of $2.82 and a 1 year high of $10.00. The stock has a market cap of $277.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.25 and a beta of -0.19.

Kaleido Biosciences (NASDAQ:KLDO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.59). On average, equities research analysts predict that Kaleido Biosciences will post -2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kaleido Biosciences news, major shareholder Ventures Fund Iv Gene Flagship acquired 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $7.50 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kyriazi Theo Melas acquired 33,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.50 per share, with a total value of $249,997.50. Following the purchase, the director now owns 33,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $249,997.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KLDO. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Kaleido Biosciences by 77.0% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,886 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kaleido Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $90,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Kaleido Biosciences by 263.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kaleido Biosciences in the 1st quarter valued at about $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.11% of the company’s stock.

About Kaleido Biosciences

Kaleido Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage healthcare company, develops microbiome metabolic therapies. The company offers product candidates for the treatment of urea cycle disorders; hepatic encephalopathy; infections caused by multi-drug resistant bacteria; cardiometabolic and liver diseases; and immune oncology.

