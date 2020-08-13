KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.
According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “
Separately, Citigroup raised shares of KB Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,479,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,219,000 after purchasing an additional 167,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 139,911 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 835,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 123,866 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 605,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 128,500 shares during the period. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About KB Financial Group
KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.
See Also: Cash Asset Ratio
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on KB Financial Group (KB)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for KB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.