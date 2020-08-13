KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) Cut to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of KB Financial Group (NYSE:KB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “KOOKMIN BANK, formerly KB Financial Group Inc., is a commercial bank in Korea. On the asset side, the Company provides credit and related financial services to individuals and small and medium sized enterprises and, to a lesser extent, to large corporate customers. On the deposit side, it provides a range of deposit products and related services to both individuals and enterprises of all sizes. “

Separately, Citigroup raised shares of KB Financial Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th.

KB stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $34.71. The stock had a trading volume of 12,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.41. KB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $20.93 and a fifty-two week high of $42.90.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 12.7% in the first quarter. Trinity Street Asset Management LLP now owns 1,479,194 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,219,000 after purchasing an additional 167,045 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 15.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,069,631 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,084,000 after purchasing an additional 139,911 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 17.4% in the first quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 835,714 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $22,723,000 after purchasing an additional 123,866 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 23.4% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 605,427 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,462,000 after purchasing an additional 114,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of KB Financial Group by 75.0% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 299,860 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,153,000 after purchasing an additional 128,500 shares during the period. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About KB Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related financial services to consumers and corporations in South Korea and internationally. It operates through Corporate Banking, Retail Banking, Other Banking Services, Securities Business, Non-life Insurance Business, Credit Card Business, and Life Insurance Business segments.

