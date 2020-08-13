Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) Upgraded by BidaskClub to “Hold”

BidaskClub upgraded shares of Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kearny Financial from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, July 3rd.

Get Kearny Financial alerts:

Shares of KRNY traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $7.92. 3,924 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 376,149. The stock has a market cap of $685.18 million, a PE ratio of 15.09 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. Kearny Financial has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $14.40. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.16.

Kearny Financial (NASDAQ:KRNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Kearny Financial had a return on equity of 4.01% and a net margin of 17.78%. The business had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.45 million. As a group, analysts expect that Kearny Financial will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kearny Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $1,819,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 1,086.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,337 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 113.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 267,702 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,189,000 after purchasing an additional 142,410 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kearny Financial during the second quarter worth $306,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Kearny Financial by 6.4% during the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 166,946 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. 64.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for Kearny Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Kearny Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kearny Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.