Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Kelly Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:KELYA) will report $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kelly Services’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.02 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.08. Kelly Services posted earnings of $0.37 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 83.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Kelly Services will report full year earnings of $0.69 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $1.20. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $1.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Kelly Services.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.62. Kelly Services had a positive return on equity of 5.82% and a negative net margin of 2.18%. The business had revenue of $975.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.72 earnings per share. Kelly Services’s quarterly revenue was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on KELYA shares. Barrington Research initiated coverage on Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet downgraded Kelly Services from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded Kelly Services from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $28.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.67.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KELYA. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 70.7% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 18,095 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth about $519,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services during the fourth quarter worth about $17,546,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 22.8% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 30,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 5,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 6 Meridian boosted its position in Kelly Services by 96.3% during the first quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 20,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 9,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KELYA traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.91. The company had a trading volume of 5,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,481. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $741.82 million, a PE ratio of -7.08, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.20. Kelly Services has a one year low of $10.13 and a one year high of $28.91.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

