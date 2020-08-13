Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $21.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Kelly Services, Inc. is a global leader of providing workforce solutions. Kelly Services, Inc. and its subsidiaries, offer a comprehensive array of outsourcing and consulting services as well as world-class staffing on a temporary, temporary-to-hire, and direct-hire basis. The company provides temporary office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, light industrial, home care services, management services and other business services to a diversified group of customers through offices located in major cities of the United States, Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Ireland, Italy, Luxembourg, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Russia, Spain, Switzerland and United Kingdom. Kelly Temporary Services provides office clerical, marketing, professional, technical, semi-skilled light industrial and management services. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kelly Services from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. BidaskClub raised shares of Kelly Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. They set an outperform rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Kelly Services from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. Finally, Noble Financial downgraded shares of Kelly Services from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Kelly Services presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:KELYA traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,481. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market cap of $741.82 million, a P/E ratio of -7.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.04. Kelly Services has a 12-month low of $10.13 and a 12-month high of $28.91.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The business services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $975.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $998.74 million. Kelly Services had a negative net margin of 2.18% and a positive return on equity of 5.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Kelly Services by 23.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,246,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,824,000 after acquiring an additional 235,194 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 16.9% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 283,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,600,000 after purchasing an additional 40,957 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 55.8% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 57,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 24.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 194,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 38,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of Kelly Services by 25.5% in the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 90,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 18,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.46% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including 5G, aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

