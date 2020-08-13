KeyCorp Increases Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) Price Target to $52.00

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) had its price objective lifted by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $32.00 to $52.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the energy company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 12.04% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on RUN. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sunrun from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 15th. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Sunrun from $19.00 to $31.00 in a report on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sunrun from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Sunrun in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.94.

NASDAQ RUN traded up $1.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.41. 16,000 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,290,915. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 470.78 and a beta of 1.74. Sunrun has a 12-month low of $7.84 and a 12-month high of $48.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $32.87 and a 200-day moving average of $20.02.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The energy company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.22). Sunrun had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 0.98%. The business had revenue of $181.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $187.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. Sunrun’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Sunrun will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunrun news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 72,072 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,224. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lynn Michelle Jurich sold 41,667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.04, for a total transaction of $1,960,015.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,077,307 shares in the company, valued at $144,756,521.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 824,887 shares of company stock worth $22,917,391 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.55% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RUN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $182,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sunrun by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,283,046 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $17,718,000 after purchasing an additional 41,594 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,488,000. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun during the first quarter valued at approximately $700,000. 90.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking, as well as solar leads generated to customers. The company markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer approach across online, retail, mass media, digital media, canvassing, field marketing, and referral channels, as well as its partner network.

