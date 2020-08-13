Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $5.25 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Thursday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a market perform rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Friday, June 5th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Kezar Life Sciences from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Cowen reissued an outperform rating on shares of Kezar Life Sciences in a research note on Sunday, June 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.75.

KZR stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $4.46. 7,625 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,586. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.72. Kezar Life Sciences has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $9.79. The firm has a market cap of $212.80 million, a P/E ratio of -2.98 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 18.69 and a quick ratio of 18.69.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.04. On average, research analysts predict that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 100,000 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.84 per share, with a total value of $484,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 784,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,794,574.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Equal Talent Investments Ltd bought 1,454,545 shares of Kezar Life Sciences stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, for a total transaction of $7,999,997.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 7.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 188.7% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 5,923 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 147.4% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 5,450 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares during the period. 48.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics to treat unmet needs in autoimmunity and cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate, KZR-616, a selective immunoproteasome inhibitor that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials in lupus and lupus nephritis.

