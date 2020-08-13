Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Updates Q3 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) issued an update on its third quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 0.72-0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.40. The company issued revenue guidance of $352-362 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $316.48 million.Kforce also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.72-0.80 EPS.

KFRC opened at $37.73 on Thursday. Kforce has a 1-year low of $20.60 and a 1-year high of $42.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market cap of $853.86 million, a PE ratio of 7.93 and a beta of 1.28.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.16. Kforce had a return on equity of 30.80% and a net margin of 8.34%. The business had revenue of $343.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Kforce will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 11th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 10th. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio is 34.04%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KFRC. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Kforce from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. William Blair raised Kforce from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Sidoti lowered Kforce from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Kforce from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Northcoast Research reissued a neutral rating on shares of Kforce in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Kforce presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $33.17.

In related news, Director Ralph Struzziero sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.26, for a total transaction of $102,837.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David L. Dunkel sold 9,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.06, for a total value of $283,670.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,350 shares of company stock worth $1,722,668. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kforce Company Profile

Kforce Inc provides professional staffing services and solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through Technology (Tech), Finance and Accounting (FA), and Government Solutions (GS) segments. The Tech segment provides temporary staffing and permanent placement services to its clients primarily in the areas of information technology, such as systems/applications architecture and development, project management, enterprise data management, business intelligence, artificial intelligence, machine learning, network architecture, and security.

