KickToken Achieves Market Cap of $1.85 Million (KICK)

KickToken (CURRENCY:KICK) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 13th. One KickToken token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including KuCoin, Gate.io, OOOBTC and Dcoin. During the last seven days, KickToken has traded up 122.7% against the US dollar. KickToken has a total market capitalization of $1.85 million and approximately $610,862.00 worth of KickToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001391 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00040013 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $784.64 or 0.06800162 BTC.

Aave (LEND) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Acash Coin (ACA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000864 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002336 BTC.

Kyber Network (KNC) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00015940 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00003570 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00048498 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

About KickToken

KickToken (KICK) is a token. Its genesis date was July 26th, 2017. KickToken’s total supply is 1,248,204,418,018 tokens and its circulating supply is 63,681,513,063 tokens. KickToken’s official message board is medium.com/@kickecosystem . KickToken’s official website is www.kickico.com . KickToken’s official Twitter account is @KICKICOplatform . The Reddit community for KickToken is /r/KICKICO_Platform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling KickToken

KickToken can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Gate.io, Coinsbit, Exmo, COSS, OOOBTC, ProBit Exchange, Dcoin, KuCoin, ABCC, Mercatox, CoinBene, BitMart, YoBit, HitBTC, Livecoin, P2PB2B and TOKOK. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KickToken directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KickToken should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KickToken using one of the exchanges listed above.

