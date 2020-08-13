Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kingstone Companies, Inc., formerly DCAP Group, Inc., is engaged in the ownership of an insurance company. The Company focuses on automobile, motorcycle and homeowners insurance and its customer base is primarily individuals rather than businesses. There are three Atlantic Insurance locations in eastern Pennsylvania. All of the Barry Scott, Atlantic Insurance and Accurate Agency locations are wholly owned by the Company. “

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also commented on KINS. TheStreet lowered Kingstone Companies from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. ValuEngine lowered Kingstone Companies from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

KINS traded down $0.08 on Wednesday, hitting $5.81. The company had a trading volume of 28,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,414. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.54. Kingstone Companies has a 1-year low of $3.87 and a 1-year high of $9.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $62.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.10 and a beta of 0.78.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.01. Kingstone Companies had a positive return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.83%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kingstone Companies will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 28th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently -17.98%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KINS. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 22.4% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 36,298 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 6,643 shares during the period. TCW Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 45.4% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 978,521 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,000,000 after purchasing an additional 305,351 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 24.5% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 23,582 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 4,644 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 11.2% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 31,791 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 3,205 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Kingstone Companies by 23.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 13,587 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 2,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.02% of the company’s stock.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Companies, Inc, through its subsidiary, Kingstone Insurance Company, underwrites property and casualty insurance products to small businesses and individuals in New York. The company offers personal lines insurance products, including homeowners and dwelling fire multi-peril, cooperative/condominiums, renters, and personal umbrella policies.

Recommended Story: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kingstone Companies (KINS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.