Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust focused primarily on the development, construction, acquisition, ownership and operation of high quality neighborhood and community shopping centers in selected growth markets in the United States. They own interests in a portfolio of operating retail properties, retail properties under development, operating commercial properties, a related parking garage, commercial property under development and parcels of land that may be used for future development. “

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Compass Point lowered shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the company from $15.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from a c- rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.71.

KRG stock traded down $0.40 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.27. The stock had a trading volume of 13,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 748,207. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 52 week low of $6.87 and a 52 week high of $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $983.69 million, a P/E ratio of -94.25, a P/E/G ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.93.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.35). Kite Realty Group Trust had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 0.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 53,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 58,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,739 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 429.8% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,904 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 101,189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 1,994 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust is a full-service, vertically integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that provides communities with convenient and beneficial shopping experiences. We connect consumers to tenants in desirable markets through our portfolio of neighborhood, community, and lifestyle centers.

See Also: Basic Economics

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Kite Realty Group Trust (KRG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.