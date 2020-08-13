KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV) Trading Down 9.7%

KITOV PHARMA LT/S (NASDAQ:KTOV)’s stock price fell 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.76 and last traded at $0.78, 13,783,542 shares were traded during mid-day trading. A decline of 13% from the average session volume of 15,783,588 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.86.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KTOV. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S in a research report on Monday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KITOV PHARMA LT/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.58. The company has a market cap of $117.92 million, a P/E ratio of -2.07 and a beta of 3.04.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KTOV. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in KITOV PHARMA LT/S during the second quarter worth $27,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in KITOV PHARMA LT/S during the second quarter worth $30,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in KITOV PHARMA LT/S during the second quarter worth $33,000. StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in KITOV PHARMA LT/S during the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KITOV PHARMA LT/S during the second quarter worth $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.44% of the company’s stock.

KITOV PHARMA LT/S Company Profile (NASDAQ:KTOV)

Kitov Pharma Ltd, through its subsidiaries, operates as a development stage biopharmaceutical company in Israel. It develops combination drugs for the simultaneous treatment of pain caused by osteoarthritis and hypertension. The company's lead drug candidate is KIT-302, a fixed dosage combination product based on the generic drugs celecoxib and amlodipine besylate that has completed its Phase III clinical study.

