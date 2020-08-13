KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Announces $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.135 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 14th.

KKR & Co Inc has decreased its dividend by 21.9% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. KKR & Co Inc has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect KKR & Co Inc to earn $1.97 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.54 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 27.4%.

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $35.00 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.63, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.02. KKR & Co Inc has a one year low of $15.55 and a one year high of $37.17.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $420.68 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.37%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KKR shares. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $34.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Citigroup reiterated a “focus list” rating on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 26,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.56, for a total transaction of $699,404.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Stream Holdings Llc sold 13,845,682 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $179,993,866.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

