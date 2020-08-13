KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Hits New 52-Week High at $209.36

KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $209.36 and last traded at $208.25, with a volume of 32357 shares. The stock had previously closed at $208.00.

A number of research firms have issued reports on KLAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on KLA from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded KLA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $191.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on KLA from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. BidaskClub raised KLA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on KLA from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $206.94.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $198.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $171.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.32.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.35 by $0.38. KLA had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 20.96%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.78 EPS. KLA’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that KLA Corporation will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 14th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. This is a boost from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. KLA’s payout ratio is presently 32.85%.

In other KLA news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 2,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.50, for a total value of $444,015.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 823 shares in the company, valued at approximately $144,436.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kiran M. Patel sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.02, for a total value of $1,836,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,729.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 21,995 shares of company stock valued at $4,407,483. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of KLA by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 18,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,604,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in KLA during the 1st quarter valued at about $341,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in KLA by 382.0% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 13,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 10,696 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its position in KLA by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 346,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $49,763,000 after buying an additional 50,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC increased its position in KLA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Barings LLC now owns 12,267 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 88.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

