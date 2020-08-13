Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Korea Electric Power Corporation generates and supplies electric power to its customers, both industrial and residential. The Korean government owns the majority of the company. “

Get Korea Electric Power alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Korea Electric Power from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

NYSE KEP traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $8.91. The company had a trading volume of 3,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 190,131. Korea Electric Power has a fifty-two week low of $6.28 and a fifty-two week high of $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.03 and its 200 day moving average is $8.79.

Korea Electric Power (NYSE:KEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.07 billion during the quarter. Korea Electric Power had a negative return on equity of 2.21% and a negative net margin of 2.57%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Korea Electric Power will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Korea Electric Power by 10.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 401,875 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after acquiring an additional 37,131 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 78.1% during the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,703 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 7.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,171,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 77,457 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 359,929 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,718,000 after purchasing an additional 11,333 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Korea Electric Power by 12.7% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 95,531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 10,744 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.95% of the company’s stock.

Korea Electric Power Company Profile

Korea Electric Power Corporation, an integrated electric utility company, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in Korea and internationally. The company operates through Transmission and Distribution, Electric Power Generation (Nuclear), Electric Power Generation (Non-nuclear), Plant Maintenance & Engineering Service, and Others segments.

Featured Article: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Korea Electric Power (KEP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Korea Electric Power Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Korea Electric Power and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.