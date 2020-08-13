Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS) Shares Down 14.2%

Shares of Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) dropped 14.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $1.96 and last traded at $2.06, approximately 542,071 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 789% from the average daily volume of 60,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.40.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Koss from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th.

Get Koss alerts:

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.35. The stock has a market cap of $15.65 million, a PE ratio of -30.00 and a beta of 1.32.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Koss stock. Minerva Advisors LLC increased its stake in Koss Co. (NASDAQ:KOSS) by 5.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 220,257 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,527 shares during the period. Minerva Advisors LLC owned about 2.97% of Koss worth $178,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Koss (NASDAQ:KOSS)

Koss Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells stereo headphones and related accessories in the United States, People's Republic of China, Czech Republic, Sweden, Malaysia, Canada, Russia, and internationally. It offers high-fidelity headphones, wireless Bluetooth headphones, wireless Bluetooth speakers, computer headsets, telecommunications headsets, and active noise canceling headphones.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Koss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.