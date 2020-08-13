La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LA JOLLA PHARMACEUTICAL CO. is engaged in the research and development of therapeutic products for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. “

LJPC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Ci Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.00.

Shares of LJPC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $3.66. The company had a trading volume of 14,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 850,938. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.82. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $11.41. The stock has a market cap of $99.73 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 2.43.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.13). Research analysts forecast that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post -2 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 615,129 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.01 per share, for a total transaction of $3,081,796.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin C. Tang purchased 253,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.88 per share, with a total value of $1,237,338.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 33.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 112.8% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 3,378 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $59,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $64,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 21,050 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 6,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical in the second quarter valued at $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company Profile

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA (angiotensin II), an injection for intravenous infusion indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock.

