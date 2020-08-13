Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on LAKE. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. ValuEngine raised Lakeland Industries from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, Benchmark lifted their price target on Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $25.75.

NASDAQ LAKE traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 20,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,066,934. The company has a market capitalization of $177.24 million, a PE ratio of 14.32 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a current ratio of 7.03, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.99. Lakeland Industries has a twelve month low of $9.97 and a twelve month high of $28.00.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.91. The firm had revenue of $45.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.40 million. Lakeland Industries had a return on equity of 14.64% and a net margin of 9.61%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 93,776 shares of Lakeland Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $1,992,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 245,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 162,176 shares of company stock worth $3,630,620. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Lakeland Industries during the 1st quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Lakeland Industries by 359.4% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,151 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 4,812 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.54% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Industries

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

Recommended Story: What are convertible shares?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lakeland Industries (LAKE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.