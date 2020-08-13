Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Acquired by Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in Lamar Advertising Co (NASDAQ:LAMR) by 12.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,353 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $2,568,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 219.8% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 387 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 114.2% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 58.1% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 702 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 80.8% in the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lamar Advertising in the second quarter valued at $32,000. 78.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd. BidaskClub lowered Lamar Advertising from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, August 8th. Citigroup lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $58.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lamar Advertising from $52.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Lamar Advertising from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $73.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Lamar Advertising presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.17.

In related news, Director John E. Koerner III purchased 17,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $66.32 per share, for a total transaction of $1,127,440.00. Insiders own 15.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Lamar Advertising stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $67.90. The stock had a trading volume of 20,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 892,605. Lamar Advertising Co has a 52-week low of $30.89 and a 52-week high of $96.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74. The stock has a market cap of $7.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $65.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.98.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by ($0.68). The company had revenue of $347.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $367.30 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 23.81%. The business’s revenue was down 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Lamar Advertising Co will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Founded in 1902, Lamar Advertising (Nasdaq: LAMR) is one of the largest outdoor advertising companies in North America, with approximately 360,000 displays across the United States and Canada. Lamar offers advertisers a variety of billboard, interstate logo, transit and airport advertising formats, helping both local businesses and national brands reach broad audiences every day.

