Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Shares Acquired by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,950,177 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 121,103 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.62% of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C worth $365,702,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 27.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Liberty Broadband Corp Series C during the 2nd quarter worth $127,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LBRDK traded up $0.92 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $141.20. The company had a trading volume of 13,705 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,985. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $131.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.39. The stock has a market cap of $25.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.28 and a beta of 1.07. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C has a 52 week low of $86.20 and a 52 week high of $146.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

LBRDK has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $118.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C from $170.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. Finally, Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on shares of Liberty Broadband Corp Series C in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Liberty Broadband Corp Series C currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.20.

Liberty Broadband Corporation, a cable operator, provides video, Internet, and voice services to residential, and small and medium business customers in the United States. The company operates through Skyhook and Charter segments. The Skyhook segment offers Precision Location Solution, a location determination service for mobile device makers, wireless carriers, and asset tracking platforms to understand the precise geographic location and movement of mobile devices, as well as for enhancing the location determination capabilities of a hybrid location system.

