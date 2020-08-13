Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) Shares Sold by RMB Capital Management LLC

RMB Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A (NASDAQ:FWONA) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,348 shares during the quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A were worth $2,938,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FWONA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 333.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after purchasing an additional 14,708 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 58.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 255,449 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 94,457 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 216,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 9,541 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management purchased a new position in Liberty Media Formula One Series A in the 2nd quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A by 34.2% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 138,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after purchasing an additional 35,386 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Liberty Media Formula One Series A news, major shareholder R. Ted Weschler purchased 450,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.35 per share, with a total value of $16,807,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 542,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,246,239.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Albert E. Rosenthaler sold 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total transaction of $67,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,125,366.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 3,136,148 shares of company stock worth $108,053,111 and sold 291,373 shares worth $10,553,769. 4.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liberty Media Formula One Series A from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.50.

NASDAQ:FWONA traded down $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $35.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,717. The company has a market capitalization of $8.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.44 and a beta of 1.27. Liberty Media Formula One Series A has a 1-year low of $16.87 and a 1-year high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $32.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.27.

Liberty Media Formula One Series A Profile

Formula One Group operates in the motorsports business. It holds commercial rights for the world championship, a motor race-based competition in which teams compete for the constructors' championship and drivers compete for the drivers' championship. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado.

